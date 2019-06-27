Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Police: Man drugged, assaulted girl, posted naked video

June 27, 2019 2:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — Police in South Florida say an 18-year-old man drugged and sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl he met at a party and posted a naked video of her on Instagram.

Miramar police say Jorge Martinez gave the girl Percocet on Monday and took her to a home where he was staying. An arrest report says later that same evening, some of the girl’s friends saw images of her naked body on Instagram.

News outlets report the friends went to the home and found her unconscious. They drove her to a hospital and she was later flown in critical condition to a children’s hospital in Miami.

Martinez remains jailed, with a $550,000 bond. He’s charged with sexual battery on a minor.

Advertisement

A lawyer for Martinez isn’t listed on jail records.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches from flight deck of the USS Nimitz

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.