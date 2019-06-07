Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Police: Man says he robbed bank because he couldn’t buy meds

June 7, 2019 6:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police say a 65-year-old man told them he robbed a Utah bank because he didn’t have the money for medication he needed.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported Friday that Glenn Douglas Mower was charged with robbery. He is accused of robbing a Key Bank branch Monday in Roy, about 32 miles (or 51 kilometers) north of Salt Lake City.

Authorities say Mower walked into the bank, asked the teller to put money in a white paper bag and then returned to a nearby motel where he was staying.

Court documents say Mower surrendered when police asked him to leave his room, where officers said they found the stolen money in a nightstand drawer.

Advertisement

Mower reportedly told officers he had health issues, didn’t expect to live much longer, and couldn’t afford his medications.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

___

Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.