Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

10-year sentence for participant in abuse of caged woman

June 13, 2019 1:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A man jailed in mid-2016 will serve roughly seven more years behind bars for his role in horrific physical and psychological abuse of an autistic woman who was held captive in a cage in rural Louisiana.

Twenty-four-year-old Jody Lambert tearfully apologized to the victim in federal court Thursday. Later, the woman chastised Lambert for failing to stop the abuse and said he had made her life “a living hell.”

Lambert, of Amite, pleaded guilty in October to a federal civil rights charge. He’s the latest sentenced in federal court cases in New Orleans and state cases in Tangipahoa Parish.

His federal sentence is 10 years, with credit for time served since he was arrested on state charges.

Advertisement

His mother and stepfather have pleaded guilty and face decades in prison.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|14 35th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
6|14 Getting Back 2 Business Small Business...
6|14 Open House for Prospective Students at...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.