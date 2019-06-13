10-year sentence for participant in abuse of caged woman

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A man jailed in mid-2016 will serve roughly seven more years behind bars for his role in horrific physical and psychological abuse of an autistic woman who was held captive in a cage in rural Louisiana.

Twenty-four-year-old Jody Lambert tearfully apologized to the victim in federal court Thursday. Later, the woman chastised Lambert for failing to stop the abuse and said he had made her life “a living hell.”

Lambert, of Amite, pleaded guilty in October to a federal civil rights charge. He’s the latest sentenced in federal court cases in New Orleans and state cases in Tangipahoa Parish.

His federal sentence is 10 years, with credit for time served since he was arrested on state charges.

His mother and stepfather have pleaded guilty and face decades in prison.

