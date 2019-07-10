Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

10 Legionnaire disease cases confirmed in Virginia county

July 25, 2019 6:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — The state of Virginia has confirmed 10 cases of Legionnaire’s disease in a county outside Richmond.

WWBT reported Thursday that the cases are in Chesterfield County. They’ve been confirmed in older adults and people with other medical conditions since May 1.

The Virginia Department of Health is investigating. The disease is caused by bacteria that occur naturally in lakes and streams. The state said most people exposed to the bacteria do not get Legionnaire’s disease.

Chesterfield Health District Director Dr. Alexander Samuel said in a press release that anyone who develops pneumonia-like symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath or muscle aches should seek medical treatment.

Advertisement

The Chesterfield Health District is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to identify the source of the bacteria.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

___

Information from: WWBT-TV, http://www.wwbt.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|25 Service Contract Act Training
7|26 ADAPT Breakfast Meeting
7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Naval Forces tour the Ghanaian navy ship GNS Chemle

Today in History

1952: Puerto Rico becomes autonomous US commonwealth