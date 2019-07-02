Listen Live Sports

2 dead, dozens ill from outbreak at Virginia retirement home

July 12, 2019 11:33 am
 
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — Virginia health department officials say two people have died and 18 more have been hospitalized by a respiratory virus outbreak at a retirement community.

The Fairfax County Health Department says 54 of the 263 residents at the Greenspring Retirement Community in Springfield, Virginia, were exposed to the outbreak. Over the past two weeks, the ill residents displayed symptoms such as coughs, fevers, and pneumonia.

Health department officials say they’ve quarantined sections of the building thought to contain the infection. Greenspring is not taking new residents as the outbreak is investigated.

Health department spokesman Benjamin Schwartz said the two patients who died had been hospitalized with pneumonia but were “older individuals with complex medical problems.”

