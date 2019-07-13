Listen Live Sports

Clinic to offer mental health, substance abuse treatment

July 13, 2019 6:10 pm
 
GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — A new clinic offering mental health and substance abuse treatment is set to open in Delaware.

Delaware State News reports the Sussex County Bridge Clinic will open Monday in Georgetown.

The clinic will offer screenings and referrals for treatment Monday through Friday. It is available to all Delaware residents and services are offered regardless of a person’s ability to pay. Transportation to and from the facility may be available.

Delaware Department of Health and Social Services Secretary Dr. Kara Odom Walker said in a statement that the facility will provide rapid access to clinicians.

A similar clinic opened in New Castle County in March.

