Deaths related to retirement home’s virus outbreak rise to 3

July 17, 2019 10:29 am
 
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — Health officials in northern Virginia say the number of deaths associated with a virus outbreak at a retirement community has risen to three.

The Fairfax County Health Department said in a statement Tuesday that it did not know the full medical history of the people who died or the extent to which the respiratory illness played a role.

The health department said the virus outbreak at the Greenspring Retirement Community in Springfield has now affected 63 people out of 263 residents. It also said that 19 employees have reported symptoms of respiratory illness.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have conducted tests. But the results are still pending.

The outbreak began on June 30. Ill residents displayed symptoms such as coughs, fevers, and pneumonia

