Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Expert quells concerns after toll workers get Legionnaires’

July 11, 2019 12:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — A health expert says drivers have little to fear about contracting Legionnaires’ disease from two Baltimore Harbor Tunnel toll booth workers who got sick.

News outlets report the toll plaza partially closed Tuesday and Wednesday to investigate the origin of the bacteria.

The Baltimore Sun reports the bacteria is usually contracted through contaminated water vapor, not transmitted person to person.

Tamara O’Connor, an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine who has studied the bacteria’s development, says chances are slim that drivers could have contracted the disease while paying their toll. O’Connor says a limited amount of people with weakened immune systems would be susceptible to catching the disease.

Advertisement

Drivers had been asked to avoid the tunnel since November because of a three-year bridge replacement project currently underway.

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|11 10th Annual Integrated Air and Missile...
7|11 State of Autonomy: Intelligent Machines...
7|11 Gitlab and Cloud Foundry for Delivering...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard band performs for local orphanage in Burkina Faso

Today in History

1995: Diplomatic relations established between the U.S. and Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.