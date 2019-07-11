Listen Live Sports

Official’s email tells health plan leaders to ‘burn in hell’

July 11, 2019 3:09 pm
 
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — An executive with a North Carolina hospital has sent a scathing email to the leaders of the State Health Plan describing them as “sorry SOBs” and telling them to “burn in hell.”

News sources report Cone Health assistant director of finance Frank Kauder made the comments in a July 1 email to the health plan’s board of trustees. Cone Health CEO Terry Akin announced that same day that the hospital would not join the plan.

Kauder told WXII in Winston-Salem that he wrote the email because he’s angry about proposed cuts to the state health plan.

State Treasurer Dale Folwell said board members were “saddened and disappointed” by the email. A statement from Cone Health said it disagreed with the tone and content of the email.

