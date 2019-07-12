Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Owner: “Swamp cancer” likely killed Chincoteague pony

July 12, 2019 6:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — A buyback owner of a Chincoteague pony says “swamp cancer” is likely what caused the horse’s death.

The Salisbury Daily Times reports a two-year-old Palomino filly named Cowboy Kisses was euthanized Thursday evening.

“Swamp cancer” isn’t cancer, but rather pythiosis, caused by an organism similar to fungus. The disease leaves ponies with lesions on their bodies.

Buyback owner Joyce Glorioso wrote on Facebook in the Chincoteague Legacy Group that the veterinarian isn’t certain the pony had the disease. Glorioso says Cowboy Kisses had received a series of three vaccinations to prevent it, but the vaccines were an experimental treatment.

Advertisement

If the pony did have “swamp cancer” she would be the eighth Chincoteague pony to die from the disease since it was first reported in the herd in 2018.

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

___

Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md., http://www.delmarvanow.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.