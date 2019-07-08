Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
Police: Man holding firework above head killed in explosion

July 8, 2019 12:44 pm
 
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 29-year-old South Carolina man has died after suffered burns and other injuries while holding a firework over his head on the Fourth of July.

Spartanburg Police spokesman Art Littlejohn said the firework exploded while the man was holding it on Independence Day in a Spartanburg neighborhood.

Authorities said Desmond Tayshaun Hines suffered burns to his right hand and forehead and other injuries from the explosion.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger says he’s reviewing results of an autopsy and the police investigation before determining the exact cause of Hines’ death.

The Associated Press

