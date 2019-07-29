Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

The Latest: Doctor: Russian opposition leader discharged

July 29, 2019 7:26 am
 
1 min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — The Latest on Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

A doctor says that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who has been taken to the hospital with a severe allergy attack, has been discharged after his condition improved.

Anastasiya Vasilyeva, who saw Navalny on Monday, told reporters she found it worrying that Navalny has been discharged before test results were available. She earlier said that she suspected that Navalny may have been poisoned.

Advertisement

Navalny was rushed to the hospital Sunday from a detention facility where he was serving a 30-day sentence for calling an unsanctioned protest. He was arrested several days before a major opposition rally on Saturday that ended with nearly 1,400 people detained.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

___

10 a.m.

A doctor who saw Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in the hospital says he may have been poisoned.

Anastasiya Vasilyeva, who has been Navalny’s physician for several years, said on Monday that the swelling and the rash on his face could be consistent with chemical poisoning.

Vasilyeva said that hospital officials who previously diagnosed Navalny with an allergic reaction refused to run the necessary tests on him.

Navalny was rushed to the hospital Sunday from a detention facility where he is serving a 30-day sentence for calling an unsanctioned protest. He was arrested several days after a major opposition rally on Saturday that ended with nearly 1,400 people detained.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Navalny ally Leonid Volkov on Sunday complained about “anti-sanitary conditions” at the detention facility where he had also been detained before.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor examines patient during visit to Angaur

Today in History

1958: US Congress establishes NASA