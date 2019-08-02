Listen Live Sports

2 Florida panthers killed by vehicles last week

August 2, 2019 12:56 pm
 
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (AP) — Two female Florida panthers, including one pregnant with two babies, have died after being hit by cars.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says an 11-month-old panther died last week in Lee County and 5-year-old panther died just a few days before that in Collier County.

The 5-year-old panther was pregnant with two babies.

The wildlife agency says 17 panthers have been killed, if the fetuses are counted, so far this year, and most of the deaths have been by vehicles.

Last year, 30 deaths were reported.

The Florida panther has been on the endangered list for more than 50 years.

The National Wildlife Foundation estimates there are only 120 to 130 Florida panthers left in the wild.

