Animal rights group wants probe of SeaWorld dolphin shows

August 22, 2019 6:24 pm
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — An animal rights group is asking the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate SeaWorld over allegations that it misled investors about injuries during its dolphin shows.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals said Thursday it had sent a letter to the SEC saying the marine theme park had lied when it said no animals are injured during the shows.

The SEC declined comment.

The group known as PETA is a shareholder in the company and alleges that SeaWorld trainers have caused injuries when they stand on the dolphins.

It says veterinarians have found wounds and scars on dolphins at SeaWorld parks in California, Texas and Florida.

SeaWorld said in response that it treats its animals well and has rescued thousands. It calls PETA a radical group.

