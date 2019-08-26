Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Despite hip surgery, Jimmy Carter to help build more homes

August 26, 2019 12:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — Hip surgery will not prevent former President Jimmy Carter from helping to build nearly two-dozen homes in Tennessee.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the 94-year-old Carter and his wife Rosalynn will help build the houses for Habitat for Humanity Oct. 6-11 in Nashville.

The newspaper reports that it will be the 36th consecutive year that the Carters have done so. They’ve helped to build more than 4,300 homes in 14 countries since 1984.

The construction project comes after the former president fell and broke his hip during the spring at his home in Plains, Georgia, while he was preparing to go turkey hunting.

Advertisement

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VIDEO: Blue Angels perform over Lake Washington

Today in History

1920: 19th Amendment adopted into Constitution