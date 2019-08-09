Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Indiana man enters not guilty pleas in Alaska murder plot

August 9, 2019 6:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 21-year-old Indiana man charged with masterminding the death of a developmentally disabled Anchorage woman has pleaded not guilty to five murder counts.

The Anchorage Daily News reports Darin Schilmiller entered his pleas Friday. He’s charged in the death of 19-year-old Cynthia Hoffman, who authorities say was bound and shot in the back of the head. Her body was left in the Eklutna River.

Prosecutors say Schilmiller plotted the killing, posing online as a millionaire named Tyler and offering 19-year-old Denali Brehmer $9 million to “rape and murder someone in Alaska.”

Authorities allege Brehmer got four teenagers to help carry out the plot.

Advertisement

Schilmiller on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to federal child pornography charges.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Federal prosecutors allege he directed Brehmer to sexually assault a 15-year-old and send him images.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot