Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Jury awards $13M to former patients of psychiatric facility

August 13, 2019 7:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — A jury has awarded more than $13 million to three women, finding they were harmed and did not consent to sexual contact by an employee of a California psychiatric facility.

The Ventura County Star reports the jury found Monday that the Aurora Vista del Mar Hospital in Ventura, its parent company Signature Healthcare Services and former employee Juan Valencia all bear responsibility.

The three women said the sexual contact occurred in 2013 while they patients of the facility.

Lawyers for the hospital had argued the contact was consensual.

Advertisement

Defense lawyer Tom Beach says he doesn’t know yet if he will file an appeal but every option will be considered.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Valencia has pleaded guilty to three criminal charges for sexual contact with patients.

___

Information from: Ventura County Star, http://venturacountystar.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|13 Human Performance & Biosystems...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Social Security Act