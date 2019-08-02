Listen Live Sports

Officials: 73 flea-bitten dogs seized from western NY home

August 2, 2019 8:42 am
 
NAPLES, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say 73 neglected and flea-bitten dogs have been seized from a home in western New York.

The Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reports that the dogs, all Cairn terriers, were seized from a home in Naples on Wednesday and homeowners Richard and Jane Justice were arrested on animal-cruelty charges.

The investigation was prompted by a complaint about dogs running in the road outside the couple’s home.

The Ontario County Humane Society obtained a search warrant after its investigators were denied access.

The Humane Society says that once inside, the investigators wore protective clothing and breathing apparatuses because conditions were so unsanitary.

The society took custody of the dogs and is treating them for fleas and parasites.

It’s not clear if the Justices have an attorney who can speak for them.

Information from: Rochester Democrat and Chronicle, http://www.democratandchronicle.com

