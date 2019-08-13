Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Police: Texas girl dies after burn injuries went untreated

August 13, 2019 3:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CORSICANA, Texas (AP) — Police say a woman has been arrested after a young girl south of Dallas accidentally scalded herself with boiling water and died when the woman failed to seek medical care.

Corsicana police say the girl, believed to be 4 years old, suffered burns to much of her body when she pulled a pot of boiling water from a stove Saturday.

Authorities say a woman at the home tried to treat the child herself and didn’t call for an ambulance. The woman notified police about 12 hours later when the child became unresponsive.

Corsicana police Capt. Nori Rhodes identified the woman as 42-year-old Juana Marquez, who remains held at the Navarro County jail on a charge of endangering a child.

Advertisement

Her relationship to the child and whether she has an attorney weren’t immediately clear.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 UiPath Academy Live
8|13 COSO 2013: ICFR Assessments Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1918: First female Marine joins the service