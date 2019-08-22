Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Spain posts international health alert for listeria outbreak

August 22, 2019 5:44 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MADRID (AP) — Spain has issued international health alerts in light of a widening outbreak of listeria from pork meat that has affected 150 people and killed one person.

Health Minister María Luisa Carcedo said Thursday alerts had been posted to the European Union and the World Health Organization given the possibility that some tourists may be affected.

The outbreak started Aug. 15 in the southern Andalusia region and claimed its first victim, a 90-year-old woman, Monday.

The product blamed for the outbreak is a stringy cooked meat sold under the brand “La Mechá.”

Advertisement

Authorities have closed the supplier plant and are testing all its products.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Listeria is a bacteria that usually causes mild illness but can be dangerous to pregnant women or people with weak immune systems.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 CISO Exchange East
8|26 iFest 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow