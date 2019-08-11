Listen Live Sports

UK police probe cause of sore eyes, vomiting in seaside town

August 11, 2019 9:18 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Police in England say they are responding to a “hazardous material incident” after people in a seaside town reported vomiting and sore eyes.

The Sussex Police force said officers were investigating symptoms reported by “a small number of people” in Worthing, 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of London on England’s south coast.

The Worthing Fire Station tweeted Sunday that a section of the seafront had been cordoned off, and it advised residents to shut their windows and doors.

In 2017, a mysterious chemical haze left scores of people on the coast about 30 miles (48 kilometers) away with streaming eyes, sore throats and breathing problems.

An investigation found that the most likely cause of that incident was emissions from a passing ship, lost cargo or a wreck in the English Channel.

