Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Virginia commissioner injured in crash that killed woman

August 1, 2019 6:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The top mental health official in Virginia is hospitalized in critical condition after a three-car traffic accident in which an 18-year-old woman was killed.

Virginia State Police told news outlets that 52-year-old Dr. S. Hughes Melton suffered serious and potentially life-threatening injuries in the crash on Wednesday. Melton is the commissioner of the state Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.

State police say Melton’s car bumped a car in front of him on State Route 254, crossed the center line and collided head-on with a car driven by Hailey Green of Staunton. Green was pronounced dead at the scene and Melton was transported to the University of Virginia hospital.

The driver of the third car wasn’t injured. No charges were immediately filed.

Advertisement

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval leaders are greeted by traditional Indonesian dancers during welcoming ceremony

Today in History

1923: President Warren G. Harding unexpectedly dies in office