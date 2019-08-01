Virginia commissioner injured in crash that killed woman

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The top mental health official in Virginia is hospitalized in critical condition after a three-car traffic accident in which an 18-year-old woman was killed.

Virginia State Police told news outlets that 52-year-old Dr. S. Hughes Melton suffered serious and potentially life-threatening injuries in the crash on Wednesday. Melton is the commissioner of the state Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.

State police say Melton’s car bumped a car in front of him on State Route 254, crossed the center line and collided head-on with a car driven by Hailey Green of Staunton. Green was pronounced dead at the scene and Melton was transported to the University of Virginia hospital.

The driver of the third car wasn’t injured. No charges were immediately filed.

