Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Woman who lied about spreading HIV charged with misdemeanor

August 9, 2019 11:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       

AMERICUS, Ga. (AP) — Police say a Georgia woman has been charged with a misdemeanor after she lied in a viral Facebook Live rant about being HIV-positive and intentionally infecting others.

Americus police said in a news release Friday that a recent blood test showed Brandi Yakeima Lasiter did not have HIV. She was charged with a misdemeanor count of making harassing communications.

Americus police began investigating after receiving links last week to the video that showed Lasiter naming men she claimed to have infected, along with their wives and girlfriends. She later told detectives she lied about being HIV-positive because she was angry at the people named in her video.

It was not immediately known if Lasiter had an attorney. Misdemeanors in Georgia are punishable by up to a year in jail.

Advertisement

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot