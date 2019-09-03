Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

3 University of Maryland students sickened with salmonella

September 21, 2019 1:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Three students at the University of Maryland at College Park have been sickened with salmonella, prompting state and local health officials to investigate.

David McBride is the director of the University Health Center. He said in a statement Friday that two of the students had eaten at dining facilities on campus while the third one ate elsewhere.

McBride says “there is no indication at this time that the source of this infection came from campus.”

Salmonella is among the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses and can cause symptoms like abdominal cramps, diarrhea and fever.

Advertisement

The Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention estimates salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses every year in the U.S. In about a million of those cases, food is the source.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DISA's first female SEA retires after 30 years of active duty

Today in History

1964: Warren Commission report delivered to President Johnson