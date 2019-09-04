Listen Live Sports

Former employee says Virginia shelter mistreated animals

September 4, 2019 11:01 am
 
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police are investigating an animal shelter after a former employee accused it of treating animals inhumanely, including unnecessarily euthanizing some.

News outlets report Tina Auth left her job at the Madison County Animal Shelter Aug. 27 and has since accused it of not properly caring for injured animals as well as killing some healthy animals without trying to get them adopted.

Auth says she was instructed to tell visitors only sick or dangerous animals were euthanized, but she says this wasn’t the case.

The Daily Progress reports 2018 shelter data show it euthanized 9% of the dogs and 49% of the cats it handled. The paper says other public shelters in the area reported lower numbers.

County administrator Jack Hobbs contends the shelter complies with the law.

