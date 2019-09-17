Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
Judge: No custody for parents who didn’t want chemo for son

September 17, 2019 11:34 am
 
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge has ruled that a 4-year-old boy is in imminent danger of neglect if he stays with his parents because of their desire to treat his leukemia with natural remedies instead of chemotherapy.

Judge Thomas Palermo ruled last week in Tampa that Joshua McAdams and Taylor Bland-Ball will be required to undergo a psychological evaluation after which point they may be able to be reunified with their child.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Noah Adams is in the custody of his grandparents for now. If the parents fail to comply, Noah’s out-of-home placement may become permanent.

Earlier this year, when the parents failed to show up for a scheduled chemotherapy treatment, Florida authorities issued an endangered child alert. The family was tracked down in Kentucky.

