New Mexico man dies after swarm of wasps attacks, stings him

September 25, 2019 2:43 pm
 
ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico authorities say a man who was trying to pull out an old tree on his property has died after a swarm of wasps attacked and stung him.

The Chaves County sheriff’s office says 62-year-old Galdino Guzman suffered numerous stings and heavy swelling and died Monday after spending the night in intensive care at a hospital.

Authorities say the paper wasps most common around the southeastern New Mexico city of Roswell are usually passive unless they experience noise, vibration or disruption.

They say that the disturbance involving the tree probably prompted the wasps to attack Guzman.

