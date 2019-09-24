Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Students seeks to end ban of blood donations by gay, bi men

September 24, 2019 1:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Several University of Virginia students want to overturn a ban that prohibits sexually active gay and bisexual men from donating blood.

The Daily Progress reports Austin Houck and others have banded together to create Homoglobin, a social welfare organization with branches at other schools including Virginia Tech and the College of William & Mary. The Food and Drug Administration instituted a lifetime donation ban on gay and bisexual men at the height of the AIDS epidemic in 1983.

The policy was diluted in 2015 and now excludes donations from men who have had sex with men within 12 months. The agency considered ending the ban in 2016 after a mass shooting at a gay club in Florida, but decided there wasn’t enough evidence supporting the change.

___

Advertisement

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from the Energy Department, CBP, SBA and State Department address next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|25 VA Benefits
9|25 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Chief of Naval Operations visits Japan to meet with allies

Today in History

1789: George Washington appoints first Cabinet