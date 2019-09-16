Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
Sudan says cholera outbreak kills 7, dozens infected

September 16, 2019 8:01 am
 
CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s Health Ministry says at least seven people have died from a cholera outbreak over the past three weeks in a southeastern province.

It says dozens have been infected in the outbreak in the Blue Nile province. No cases have been reported in other provinces.

Authorities say 16 of Sudan’s 18 provinces have been affected by heavy rains and flash floods in late August, the worst since 2013.

The World Health Organization says new malaria cases have also been reported in several Sudanese provinces.

Naeema Al Gasseer, the WHO representative in Sudan, warned earlier this week of a risk of cholera and other intestinal diseases spreading if there’s “no immediate response interventions.”

