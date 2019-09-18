Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
Teen vaping of nicotine jumped again this year, survey finds

September 18, 2019 6:11 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A greater share of U.S. teens are vaping nicotine e-cigarettes.

About 25% of high school seniors surveyed this year said they vaped nicotine in the previous month, up from about 21% the year before.

The University of Michigan study was published online Wednesday by the New England Journal of Medicine. Researchers surveyed more than 42,000 students across the country in grades 8, 10 and 12.

The study also found cigarette smoking declined in high school seniors, from about 8% to 6%. The researchers have not reported how many students said they vaped marijuana.

A government survey released last week showed similar trends.

