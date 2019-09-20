Listen Live Sports

UN agency says 124 suspected cholera cases in Sudan

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N.’s humanitarian agency says that two of Sudan’s southeastern provinces have reported 124 suspected cholera cases with seven deaths.

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs released a statement Friday saying that the provinces of Sennar and the Blue Nile were among Sudan’s areas with the highest risk of cholera outbreak, following flash floods that swept the country in late August and affected water sanitation.

The statement adds that the current fatality rate stood at 5.6% but could be brought down below one percent with “proper treatment.”

The OCHA says the outbreak can be contained if there is immediate action and funding.

Earlier, the World Health Organization said that new malaria cases were reported in several Sudanese provinces.

