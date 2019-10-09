Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
AG: More fetal remains found in abortion doc’s storage unit

October 9, 2019 5:01 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say additional fetal remains have been found at a Chicago-area storage unit that was being rented by a late doctor who performed abortions in Indiana.

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill said in a news release that Dr. Ulrich Klopfer’s family members found the additional remains Wednesday, but he didn’t say how many sets there were.

Hill spokeswoman Lauren Houck said the additional remains were found at a storage unit Klopfer had rented in Cook County, where Chicago is located.

Hill said last week that the more than 2,200 sets of preserved fetal remains that were found last month in Klopfer’s garage in Will County, near Chicago, had been returned to Indiana.

Klopfer performed abortions at Indiana clinics located in Fort Wayne, Gary and South Bend. He died Sept. 3

