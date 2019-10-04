Listen Live Sports

Bus carrying developmentally disabled flips over; 17 injured

October 4, 2019 6:10 pm
 
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a bus carrying developmentally disabled people flipped over during a crash with other vehicles in Ohio, sending 17 people to hospitals.

Township Fire Chief Michael Ramm says five people’s injuries were severe.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the four-vehicle accident occurred in Sylvania Township near Toledo on Friday morning.

Highway patrol reports a driver was making a left turn into a parking lot and failed to yield. The bus, operated by Networking Equal Care Opportunities, then struck the driver’s car.

The bus landed on its side and hit two other vehicles.

The bus driver and 13 passengers were taken to hospitals, as were two drivers and a passenger of other vehicles. The driver of the fourth vehicle was unhurt.

Information from: WTOL-TV, http://www.wtol.com

