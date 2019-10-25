Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Health official: No ‘short list’ of vaping illness suspects

October 25, 2019 5:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Health officials are still looking at a wide range of products and chemicals that might be causing the U.S. vaping illness outbreak.

A large majority of the more than 1,600 people who have been sickened said they vaped products containing THC, the high-inducing ingredient in marijuana.

But officials say it’s likely something else — or perhaps a number of things — are to blame. One federal official says they “don’t have a short list” of suspect substances.

The outbreak appears to have started in March. Illnesses have been reported in every state except Alaska, many of them teen and young adults. At least 34 have died.

Advertisement

Officials on Friday said they’re continuing to look at lab specimens from people who got sick and to test the products they vaped.

        Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Master Sgt. Matthew Williams to be honored with Medal of Freedom

Today in History

1929:Cabinet member found guilty in Teapot Dome scandal