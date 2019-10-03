Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Indiana AG to discuss fetal remains found at late doc’s home

October 3, 2019 10:07 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Indiana’s attorney general will hold a news conference on his office’s investigation into more than 2,200 sets of preserved fetal remains found at the Illinois garage of a late doctor who once performed abortions in Indiana.

Attorney General Curtis Hill scheduled a Thursday morning news conference in South Bend to discuss the investigation into the fetal remains found last month at Dr. Ulrich Klopfer’s Will County, Illinois, home.

Members of the St. Joseph County coroner’s office and lawmakers are also expected at the briefing.

Klopfer had performed abortions at clinics in Fort Wayne, South Bend and Gary. Relatives were cleaning out Klopfer’s garage after his Sept. 3 death when they found the remains.

Advertisement

Hill has said preliminary findings indicate all of the remains came from Klopfer’s former Indiana clinics.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|3 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
10|3 2019 Privacy Program Symposium
10|3 GSA 5G Government Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. service members participate in Tiger Strike 2019

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln makes Thanksgiving a federal holiday