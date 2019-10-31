Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Louisiana couple sentenced for abusing caged autistic woman

October 31, 2019 5:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A husband and wife in Louisiana have each been sentenced to 28 years in federal prison for horrific abuses of a young autistic woman who at times was forced to live in an outdoor cage.

The sentences for Terry Knope II and Raylaine Knope had been expected since their guilty pleas to federal charges in May. They had received similar state court sentences in Tangipahoa Parish.

That’s where authorities discovered that the 22-year-old woman had suffered abuses including being shot with a BB gun and forced to eat the cremation ashes of her dead mother.

The woman gave victim impact statements at the Knopes’ hearings.

Advertisement

Terry Knope was sentenced in federal court Thursday; Raylaine Knope, in mid-October. The sentences will be served in federal prison, concurrently with the state sentences.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|29 Recorded Future - Predict 2019
10|30 7th Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors aboard USS Nimitz conduct a barricade drill

Today in History

1864: Nevada becomes 36th state in the Union