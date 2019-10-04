Listen Live Sports

Michigan reports its first suspected vaping-related death

October 4, 2019 3:22 pm
 
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s heath department has announced the state’s first death associated with an outbreak of vaping-related lung illnesses.

The agency said Friday that it was notified Wednesday of the death of a man whose lung illness was linked to vaping. No other details were released.

Of the more than 1,000 confirmed or probable vaping-related cases in the U.S., 30 have been reported in Michigan since August.

No single device, ingredient or additive has been identified as the culprit. Most of those sickened say they vaped products containing THC, the high-producing ingredient in marijuana. Others say they vaped both THC and nicotine. A smaller group report they vaped only products containing nicotine.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently banned the sale of flavored e-cigarettes.

