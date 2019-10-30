Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Mississippi dad’s ‘shaken baby’ murder conviction reversed

October 30, 2019 7:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi court has reversed the murder conviction of a father accused of shaking his 4-month-old daughter to death a decade ago.

The Daily Journal reports Mississippi’s Court of Appeals ordered a third trial for Joshua Clark, whose lawyer said “shaken baby syndrome” has been proven to be “junk science.”

Clark was sentenced to life in prison for killing his daughter in 2008. An appeal based on ineffective counsel resulted in a second trial, where a state medical expert testified in 2016 that she thought the baby had been violently shaken, causing fatal brain damage. Clark then got 40 years for second-degree murder.

Defense attorney Jim Waide argued that scientists have cast doubt on this “syndrome.” Tuesday’s ruling agreed that the state witness didn’t provide support for her findings.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Information from: Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, http://djournal.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 Hypersonic Weapons
10|28 56th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1941: FDR approves Lend-Lease aid to the USSR