Mom’s murder case raises questions about what doctors knew

October 23, 2019 3:56 pm
 
DENVER (AP) — The case of a Colorado mother accused of killing the daughter she presented as a dying girl with a host of diseases and a bucket list of wishes is raising questions about whether a hospital did enough to protect her.

Kelly Turner has been charged with murder two years after she insisted doctors send her 7-year-old daughter to hospice care.

Psychiatrists say Turner’s behavior seems consistent with a rare psychological condition in which parents seek attention from the illness of their children.

They say cases of Munchausen syndrome by proxy are hard to detect. Parents can move and change doctors to avoid being caught.

Dr. Marc Feldman, a psychiatry professor at the University of Alabama, says pediatricians are taught to listen to what parents report about their children, not suspect them of wrongdoing.

