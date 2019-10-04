Listen Live Sports

Newark phasing out bottled water in wake of filter tests

October 4, 2019 11:17 am
 
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s largest city is distributing less bottled water after tests showed city-issued filters are reducing lead levels.

Starting next week, recreation centers in Newark will stop giving out water, though families with pregnant women and children under 6 can still get it.

The centers will distribute water filters and replacement cartridges.

Residents of about 14,000 homes with lead pipes began receiving bottled water in August after lead levels tested high at a few homes using the filters. More than 100,000 cases of water have been distributed.

Subsequent testing of more than 300 homes showed 97% to 99% of the filters were working.

The city began giving out filters last year after tests showed the chemicals used to prevent lead leaching from pipes into drinking water weren’t effective.

