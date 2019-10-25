Listen Live Sports

North Dakota game warden OK after he was attacked by moose

October 25, 2019 4:41 pm
 
WILLOW CITY, N.D. (AP) — Wildlife officials say a state game warden escaped serious injuries when he was attacked by a bull moose in North Dakota.

Game & Fish Department Chief Game Warden Robert Timian tells KFGO radio that District Game Warden Jonathan Toftland was in the Willow City area Wednesday to investigate a report of an injured or sick bull moose. As Toftland approached the animal, it stood up and charged him, knocking him to the ground. The moose was killed.

Timian says the outcome could have been “far worse” and credits help from others who were in the area for helping Toftland. The game warden was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and released.

Timian says investigators are trying to determine if the bull moose was sick.

Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com

