Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Son: Man burned helping neighbor in fire now on life support

October 4, 2019 5:36 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — A man who suffered severe burns while trying to save his neighbor from her burning Baltimore home is now on life support.

News outlets report Pierre Gibbons’ son, Jeremiah M. Gibbons, said on Facebook Thursday that his father suffered burns to 70% of his body and is intensive care at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

The 57-year-old Pierre Gibbons was hurt while carrying his neighbor out of the basement of her burning home on Sept. 23. Video shows a man running into a building outlined in illuminated smoke. He made it to the first floor before he collapsed. WJZ-TV reports the woman made it out of the home.

City fire department spokesman Blair Adams says the elder Gibbons has worked as a department firefighter and EMT for about four years.

Advertisement

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore