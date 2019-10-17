Listen Live Sports

Suit: Hospital mishandled infection that killed 3 babies

October 17, 2019 3:36 pm
 
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — The parents of a newborn who died in a Pennsylvania hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit allege in a lawsuit that hospital officials failed to protect their son from a lethal bacterial infection that had already killed two other premature babies.

A wrongful death suit filed Thursday says Geisinger knew the neonatal intensive care unit of its flagship hospital in Danville was “dangerous, defective and contaminated” but continued filling its beds with premature infants.

Abel Cepeda was 5 days old when he died at the hospital Sept. 30. He was the third premature infant to die from an infection caused by the Pseudomonas bacterium, and the eighth to be infected.

Geisinger later began diverting very premature infants to other facilities. The hospital says it expresses “deepest sympathies” to the affected families.

