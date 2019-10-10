Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Texas records 1st death linked to e-cigarette use

October 10, 2019 8:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DALLAS (AP) — Health officials in Texas say the state has recorded its first death associated with vaping-related lung illnesses.

The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed Wednesday that an older woman in north Texas died last week from a lung disease associated with using electronic cigarettes. The agency says the state has also identified 95 confirmed or probable cases of lung illnesses linked to vaping.

The agency says those illnesses affect patients as young as 13, with a median age of 22. The department also says that among the illnesses, nearly 90% of patients reported vaping marijuana or THC, the high-producing ingredient in marijuana.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 1,000 confirmed or probable vaping illnesses have been reported nationwide as of last week.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 SBIR/STTR Innovation Summit
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
10|8 5th Annual Cyber Electromagnetic...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen of the Florida Air National Guard return home

Today in History

1973: Spiro Agnew becomes first VP to resign