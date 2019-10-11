Listen Live Sports

Virginia school to add nursing students amid state shortage

October 11, 2019 4:40 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia university is planning to add new slots to its nursing program as the state struggles with a shortage of nurses.

The Roanoke Times reports that James Madison University will add 23 students each semester starting in January. The school currently admits 90 students a semester. The newspaper says the admissions increase is meant to help address the state’s nursing shortage.

The college has said it has had to turn away qualified students in the past. Increasing class size is complicated by regulations requiring certain student-faculty ratios and clinical rotations at hospitals.

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

