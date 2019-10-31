Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Virginia women’s college updates transgender student policy

October 31, 2019 7:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A private women’s university in Virginia has announced a new policy allowing students who transition from female to male during their time at the school to graduate.

Under the new guidelines at Hollins University in Roanoke, enrolled students who transition to male will no longer be required to transfer to another institution. And applicants transitioning from male to female will no longer have to complete a full surgical transition to be admitted.

Chairwoman Alexandra Trower told The Roanoke Times the changes were adopted Saturday.

The university says it’ll consider admission for any “applicants who consistently live and identify as women, regardless of the gender assigned to them at birth.”

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 Hypersonic Weapons
10|28 56th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1941: FDR approves Lend-Lease aid to the USSR