Health News
 
2 men are running 500 miles for veteran suicide awareness

November 11, 2019 3:11 pm
 
BOURNE, Mass. (AP) — Two Massachusetts men have embarked on 500 (800 kilometers) mile run to raise awareness about veteran suicide.

Josh Milich and Brian Tjersland left the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne on Monday and will run to the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

Milich and Tjersland are avid runners who have finished 100-mile marathons.

The men are aiming to raise $100,000 for Mission 22, a nonprofit organization that provides treatment to veterans who have post-traumatic stress disorder.

Milich, who is serving in the Coast Guard, tells WBZ-TV the purpose of this run is to “let people know there is a problem.”

The pair hope to complete the journey in 11 days and run an average of 50 miles per day. They will only stop to eat and sleep until they get to their destination.

