The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
American diver survives shark attack off Mexico Baja beach

November 11, 2019 7:20 pm
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A U.S. diver suffered a shark bite on the forearm after being attacked Monday in Magdalena Bay off the Baja California Sur coast.

The Mexican navy did not release the man’s name or hometown, though it said he is 23 years old.

The navy said the man was diving in the Pacific near San Carlos, and he apparently made it back aboard the dive boat on his own.

A boat sent by the navy retrieved the man from the charter dive boat and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his wounds, which are not considered life-threatening.

There was no information released on the species of shark involved in the attack.

