Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Black mold removed from sanctuary of historic church

November 25, 2019 8:18 am
 
< a min read
      

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A pastor in Virginia says black mold has been removed from the sanctuary of a historic church after months of repairs.

WSLS-TV reports the sanctuary at Greene United Methodist Church in Roanoke reopened Sunday. Rev. Philip Waltz says services had been held in the church’s lobby and basement since March while a $1.3 million remediation project was being done inside the sanctuary.

News outlets reported the sanctuary was built in the 1890s, just a few years after Roanoke became a city. The church was last renovated in the 1970s.

Waltz says minor renovations are still taking place outside the church. He says all the construction is expected to be complete by Christmas.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Information from: WSLS-TV, http://www.wsls.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman is hosted by Jordanian Air Force

Today in History

1876: US Army retaliates for defeat at Little Bighorn