Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Judge awards over $81K to man shot at during a traffic stop

November 25, 2019 1:30 pm
 
< a min read
      

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man who was shot at by a U.S. Marshal during a traffic stop has received about $81,000 in a post-traumatic stress lawsuit.

Jahmazeo Richardson was driving home from work in 2015 when he was pulled over and surrounded by a seven-member task force of marshals and Memphis authorities.

When Richardson was given permission to reach for his registration, Marshal Mark Carney fired a shot at him through the passenger-side window and missed. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Brackstone said the shooting was accidental.

The Commercial Appeal reports Judge Jon McCalla ruled Wednesday that the shooting had a profound impact on Richardson’s health. McCalla says Richardson was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and has had suicidal thoughts.

Advertisement

Richardson’s lawyer says the judgment gives Richardson resources to heal.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

___

Information from: The Commercial Appeal, http://www.commercialappeal.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman is hosted by Jordanian Air Force

Today in History

1876: US Army retaliates for defeat at Little Bighorn